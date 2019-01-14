Warming temperatures expected this week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will slowly build in over the next couple of days increasing the sunshine and the temperatures. Cloudy skies will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Expect a cool couple of days with highs in the low 50s today, mid 50s tomorrow. A very weak storm system will pass through the area Thursday night and Friday morning bringing the chance of a few showers. Right now, the start of the weekend looks dry with a strong cold front bringing a good shot of rain on Sunday. This cold front looks like it will bring some very chilly weather to start out next week.