22-year-old arrested, charged after pastor gunned down Sunday morning

“The Longino family would like to give our sincere appreciation to Mayor Lumumba, JPD who has worked diligently to bring justice to our beloved family member & everyone who provided information by having the courage to break the code of silence. Thankful to everyone for their kind words & prayers during this extremely difficult time. He lived his best life & enjoyed serving the community of Jackson & walked in Faith ! Please keep us close to your hearts & in your prayers! His legacy: loving his family, loving people, serving his community by being a light to lead others to Christ."