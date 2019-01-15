Beaufort International Film Festival will honor Summerville woman

BEAUFORT, SC (WCSC) - A Summerville woman will be honored at the annual Beaufort International Film Festival, which runs Feb., 19-24.
According to a news release, BIFF will recognize hair stylist and make-up artist Joyce Gilliard. She will be honored with the Behind The Scenes Award. The award goes to an individual who has worked in the film and television industries for more than 15 years, and developed an impressive body of work.
Gilliard is also being recognized for being an activist, and starting the non-profit organization iSAFE. She started iSAFE after the train accident on the set of the movie Midnight Rider in 2014, which claimed the life of assistant camera operator Sarah Jones. Jones was a graduate of the College of Charleston. Gilliard was severely injured in the incident, as well as others who were working on the set that day in Georgia.
Gilliard will be part of a panel discussion about "Safety on the Set" on Feb. 20 at the film festival, which will mark five years since the tragic incident.
BIFF will also honor legendary actor, author and opera singer Paul Sorvino with the Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award.
"We have nearly 90 filmmakers who have pledged to attend the festival, which would be a record for us," BIFF Executive Director Ron Tucker said.
"We've grown from around 500 attendees in our inaugural year of 2007, to just over 14000 in 2018. Our audience and filmmakers were made up of folks from four countries and 31 states. We've created something special here, we think," Tucker said.
For more information on the BIFF, check out the website.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.