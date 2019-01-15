Charleston Co. Republican Party passes resolution to support medical marijuana resolution

(Source: Raycom Media)
January 14, 2019 at 11:08 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 11:09 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Doctors in South Carolina may soon be able to write a prescription for medical marijuana.

On Tuesday, the Compassionate Care Act will be introduced in the State House.

The bill has the support of the Charleston County Republican Party which voted to support it on Monday.

If passed, doctors could prescribe medical marijuana to patients who may be suffering from chronic conditions like cancer or epilepsy.

It’s being brought forth by two Lowcountry lawmakers, Rep. Peter McCoy and Sen. Tom Davis.

