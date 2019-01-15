Children’s Museum of Lowcountry opens temporary location in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry is making some renovations and improvements to their Ann Street facility, and have decided to open a temporary location in West Ashley.
It’s located in Suite 264 at The Citadel Mall across from the Center Court and Kay Jewelers. Admission will be $5 for non-members and it opens for the first time Tuesday morning.
Museum officials say they hope the location downtown will reopen in eight weeks or less. All memberships will be extended by the same amount of time that the downtown location is closed.
Crews will be removing the shed in the backyard and resurfacing it with much more accessible and play-friendly surface. They are also renovating the bathrooms and adding new outdoor mini-exhibits.
