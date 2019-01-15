CofC making push for stamp to commemorate school’s 250th anniversary

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The College of Charleston will celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2020 and one woman is leading the charge lobbying the U.S. Postal Service for a commemorative stamp.
Vice Presdent of Alumni Affairs Ann Looper Pryor collaborated with Chief Marketing Officer Mark Berry and former school president Glenn McConnell to submit an application to the postal service for a commemorative postage stamp in 2017.
Last October, interim school president Stephen Osborne sent the Citizens Stamp Advisory Committee a marketing plan for the stamp along with design options.
“It would be a remarkable accomplishment for the College of Charleston to be awarded a commemorative stamp,” Osborne said. “As the 13th oldest university in the country, we hold a unique spot in the higher education landscape and in the history of this country. For nearly 250 years, the College has been an institution that graduates world-class minds whose many contributions to various aspects of society have helped shape the fabric of this country. Having the College of Charleston on a United States postal stamp pays tribute to all those incredible people and properly celebrates our university’s impact in America.”
Officials for the college say that around 50,000 commemorative stamp proposals are submitted each year. and the school needs a lot of support for approval.
Charleston County and city council have issued resolutions in support of the stamp while Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and the South Carolina congressional delegation have sent letters in support.
