Coroner identifies man killed in single vehicle accident in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a single vehicle accident in Mount Pleasant.
Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office say 66-year-old Albert Coakley died from his injuries at East Cooper ER.
According to the coroner, Coakley was from the Snowden area.
The accident happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday on Snowden Road in Mount Pleasant.
When officers arrived they found the car had run off the road through a ditch and hit a tree.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.