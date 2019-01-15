Coroner identifies man killed in single vehicle accident in Mt. Pleasant

Coroner identifies man killed in single vehicle accident in Mt. Pleasant
(Source: Raycom)
January 15, 2019 at 6:03 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 6:03 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a single vehicle accident in Mount Pleasant.

Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office say 66-year-old Albert Coakley died from his injuries at East Cooper ER.

According to the coroner, Coakley was from the Snowden area.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday on Snowden Road in Mount Pleasant.

When officers arrived they found the car had run off the road through a ditch and hit a tree.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.