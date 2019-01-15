Deputies: Person appears to intentionally set recycling bin on fire in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a report of a man intentionally setting a woman’s recycling bin on fire in a Lincolnville neighborhood Monday night.
Deputies arrived on scene around 9:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Slidel Street and met with the owner of the house where the bin was located, according to the incident report.
The Lincolnville fire department contained the fire to the bin. Video shows someone walking by the bin and then the bin catching on fire a short time later. The owner of the house told deputies she recently moved to the area and isn’t aware of any enemies she has in the area who would have a reason to destroy her property.
Deputies patrolled the area and didn’t see anyone walking or people acting suspicious.
Neighbors in the area were interviewed but couldn’t provide any further suspect descriptions.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.