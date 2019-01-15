Deteriorating Public Safety Building could mean tax hike for IOP residents

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCSC) - Isle of Palms city officials are considering funding a massive repair project for the old Public Safety Building, which could mean a big hike in taxes for residents.
The building was built about 10 years ago, according to Isle of Palms mayor Jimmy Carroll.
Carroll said Tuesday that the building has several structural problems, which is causing concern for people who work inside.
He said the roof and siding will most likely have to be replaced, and repairs will have to be made to the parking pad, among other parts of the building.
The Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee is meeting Tuesday night to decide whether the city will move forward with repairing the Public Safety Building.
If the committee votes to fund phase one of the repairs, the city will pay more than $95,000 for an evaluation of the building’s deficiencies.
