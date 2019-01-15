Discount airlines announces nonstop flights from Charleston to Cleveland, special fare

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Frontier Airlines announced new low-fare, nonstop flights from Cleveland to Charleston beginning at the end of April.
The flights, from Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport to Charleston International Aiport, will run Thursdays and Sundays beginning on May 2, according to the airline’s website.
Frontier is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $39 if purchased by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Jan. 15, 2019 for nonstop travel. Travel is valid Tuesdays and Thursdays dependent on days of operation through June 13, 2019. The following blackout date applies May 28, 2019. Fares are one way and do not require roundtrip purchase.
Those seasonal flights will continue through Aug. 11.
The airline also announced new nonstop flights from Cleveland to San Francisco. Those flights will run Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
“We are excited to be further expanding our unique brand of ‘Low Fares Done Right’ in northeast Ohio with two great new destinations for summer travel,” said Frontier Airlines Vice President for Network and Revenue Josh Flyr said. “With these new additions, Frontier now serves 17 non-stop destinations from Cleveland, more than any other airline.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.