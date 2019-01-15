Firefighters blame small fire at Hollywood home on squirrel

Firefighters say a squirrel's nest ignited, filling a garage with smoke at a Hollywood home. (Source: PIxabay)
By Patrick Phillips | January 15, 2019 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 5:03 PM

HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCSC) - Firefighters say a squirrel’s nest sparked a fire inside a garage in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Paul’s Fire Department responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a reported fire on Pointe Pleasant Lane.

A woman called after finding her garage full of smoke.

Fire Chief Larry Garvin said a squirrel made its way under the home’s gas water heater and built a nest. Leaves from the nest eventually caught fire and caused all of the smoke.

There was no structural damage reported.

