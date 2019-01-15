Firefighters blame small fire at Hollywood home on squirrel

HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCSC) - Firefighters say a squirrel’s nest sparked a fire inside a garage in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon.
The St. Paul’s Fire Department responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a reported fire on Pointe Pleasant Lane.
A woman called after finding her garage full of smoke.
Fire Chief Larry Garvin said a squirrel made its way under the home’s gas water heater and built a nest. Leaves from the nest eventually caught fire and caused all of the smoke.
There was no structural damage reported.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.