Injuries reported after 4-wheeler attempting to flee police crashes into oncoming traffic in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police say there were injuries involved after the driver of a 4-wheeler attempted to flee police and crashed into oncoming traffic in North Charleston.
North Charleston police say officers had attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Upjohn Street.
According to police, the driver failed to stop and fled towards Nesbit Street where he attempted to cross over to Montague Avenue.
At that time, officers say the 4-wheeler collided with an oncoming vehicle.
In addition, the pursuing officer’s vehicle was also struck by another oncoming vehicle.
The driver of the 4-wheeler was transported to the hospital for treatment.
“The occupants of the vehicle he collided with were also transported with non-life threatening injuries,” NCPD officials said.
Highway Patrol is investigating the accident involving the NCPD cruiser.
