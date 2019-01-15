Late bucket give SC State win at Coppin State

BALTIMORE, MD—Junior forward Damani Applewhite's tip-in with 0:04 seconds remaining gave South Carolina State their second straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) road win in a , 70-68, victory over Coppin State Monday (Jan. 14th ) at the Physical Education Complex.
Applewhite finished with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds, while teammates junior guard Lavar Harewood recorded the teams only double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Ian Kinard and guard Jahmari Etienne added 10 points each in the win.
"Our guys love each other, that is the only way to explain it," said SC State head coach Murray Garvin. "We have battled and persevered this entire weekend and to win both games in Baltimore is a first in a very long time, for our program."
The Bulldogs shot a perfect 17-of-17 from the charity stripe, while forcing Coppin State to a game-high 15 turnovers on the night.
South Carolina State dominated in several categories including Points off Turnovers (11-5); Second Chance Points (15-14) and Bench Points 20-16.
Three players led the way for Coppin State with Chad Andrews-Fulton finishing with 19 points and Dejuan Clayton and Lucian Brownlee with 15 each in the loss.
Garvin stated, "We are very happy right now but not satisfied. We will enjoy this on the ride home. We look forward to having a packed house Saturday with our students back and with a very tough Howard Bison team coming to Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center."
Next up the Bulldog host Howard on Saturday (Jan. 19th) in a pivotal Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) doubleheader beginning with the women’s contest at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s in a 4 p.m. start.