Only public beach access on Kiawah Island closed for renovations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County Park and Recreation officials announced Tuesday that Kiawah Beachwalker Park will be temporarily closed for extensive renovations and construction.
Kiawah Beachwalker Park is the only public access beach on Kiawah Island and will re-open in early April.
The scope of the park renovations will include:
- the replacement of the boardwalk from the parking lot to the existing showers.
- replacement of showers and changing rooms.
- addition of a new ADA-compliant parking spaces and paved access pathway to the boardwalk.
- replacement of the gatehouse and traffic improvements to the entry of the park.
