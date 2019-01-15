Passenger charged, driver on the loose after police chase through Ravenel reaches 93 mph

RAVENEL, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for one person and have charged another in connection with a police chase through the Ravenel area of Charleston County early Tuesday morning.
A deputy was patrolling the area of Savannah Highway and Dungannon Plantation Road around 3:15 a.m. and ran a license plate on a Ford F150 truck which came back stolen, according to the incident report.
When the deputy tried to stop the truck, it didn’t obey orders and led deputies on a chase on Savannah Highway, Dixie Plantation Road, Hwy 162 and Old Jacksonboro Road reaching speeds of 93 mph, according to the incident report.
The car then turned left onto TNT lane from Old Jacksonboro Road, then onto N. Jupiter Hill Road where it turned into a driveway in the 5000 block of N. Jupiter Hill and collided with a fence, the report stated.
Two men ran into the woods and deputies later caught Gerry Gadsden and charged him with unlawful possession of stolen property. He was also placed on a hold by the Department of Probation and Parole because he had outstanding warrants, the report stated.
