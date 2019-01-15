Police looking for suspect who burglarized Summerville Boxcar Betty’s

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Police are looking for a suspect who burglarized the Summerville Boxcar Betty’s location on Monday morning.
Officers responded to the restaurant in the 100 block of Holiday Drive and met with an employee of said both car drawers were stolen, according to the incident report.
The employee told officers that a window was broken that sits roughly 50 inches above the ground and in the same location there were multiple coins on the ground which appeared to be dropped by the suspect while the person left.
The coins followed a trail toward the parking lot of a nearby hotel, the report stated.
One investigator found a piece of glass with a blood stain, the report stated. A blade knife was also found close to a fence nearby.
The report stated that the missing cash drawer had roughly $300 inside.
Police are not sure whether the burglary is related to a string of thefts from businesses in late December.
