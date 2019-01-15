Report: Man attempting to burglarize Lowcountry home taken down by husband and wife

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators said a man who attempted to burglarize a Lowcountry home got more than he bargained for when a husband and wife took the thief down and held him at knife point until deputies arrived.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Saunders whose bond was denied.
The attempted burglary happened on Monday when a couple in bed heard a loud noise coming from their living room.
When the husband went to the living room he saw a man standing next to his television set.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect rushed towards the homeowner and tried to grab him around the abdomen area.
Deputies said the homeowner avoided the suspect’s move and was able to get ahold of the suspect and make his way to the floor.
OCSO officials said the suspect still resisted and began pushing the homeowner into the broken glass in the doorway.
The homeowner said he then held the suspect on the floor gaining advantage of the situation while his wife held the suspect at knife point and called authorities.
A corporal from the sheriff’s office responded and saw the broken glass door and a concrete block which investigators said was used to break into the house.
The corporal also saw the homeowner holding someone down on the ground. The homeowner then told the deputy that the person he was restraining had broken into his home.
“Due to the acts of bravery from these individuals Colleton County is able to sleep a little better at night knowing another criminal is behind bars,” CCSO officials said.
“You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” Sheriff R.A. Strickland said.
