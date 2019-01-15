Roper St. Francis, MUSC planing 43-bed rehab hospital in Berkeley Co.

“Patients always win when high-quality health care providers work together for their benefit, and this is certainly not the first time MUSC and Roper St. Francis have collaborated on caring for our community,” Dr. Patrick J. Cawley, MUSC Health CEO and Vice President of Health Affairs, University said. “We’ve partnered for years on sharing rehab beds in downtown Charleston so that every patient seeking rehabilitation can be served, and we’ve also come together to help patients who suffered spinal cord injuries.”