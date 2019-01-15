Roper St. Francis, MUSC planing 43-bed rehab hospital in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis and MUSC are teaming up and plan to build a 43-bed freestanding rehabilitation hospital on the campus of the future campus of the Roper St. Francis Berkeley hospital.
Roper St. Francis will serve as the hospital’s managing partner.
“Healthcare systems across the country are finding new ways to come together to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve, and working collaboratively on this future rehab hospital with MUSC is both a wise investment of our funds and an important step in making rehab more accessible to the community,” Lorraine Lutton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Roper St. Francis Healthcare said.
Roper spokesman Andy Lyons says that DHEC has identified the need for additional rehab beds in Berkeley County in its 2018-19 South Carolina Health Plan.
“Patients always win when high-quality health care providers work together for their benefit, and this is certainly not the first time MUSC and Roper St. Francis have collaborated on caring for our community,” Dr. Patrick J. Cawley, MUSC Health CEO and Vice President of Health Affairs, University said. “We’ve partnered for years on sharing rehab beds in downtown Charleston so that every patient seeking rehabilitation can be served, and we’ve also come together to help patients who suffered spinal cord injuries.”
The cost of the proposed project has not yet been determined. Later in January, the two hospital systems plan to file a joint request to DHEC to build the rehab hospital which plans to offer comprehensive care including rehabilitation nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, recreational therapy and speech language pathology.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.