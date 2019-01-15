SC boy battling cancer gets his wish granted to ride in Jeep, hang out with K9 deputies

By Madeline Cuddihy | January 15, 2019 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 2:51 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was a special day for Landon Derrick, of Chapin.

Landon was first diagnosed with cancer when he was 6 years old. The family says was a grape-sized tumor at the base of his brain stem.

“Landon started to get really dizzy and fall without any reason," an online fundraiser page says. "He was just like any other 6 year old boy, he loved to play baseball, go to kindergarten and hang out with his little brother and sister.”

But on Monday, Landon got to drive with his family in a jeep, his favorite car, and meet with some of Richland County Sheriff’s Department K9 dogs.

Landon met K9 unit dogs Titus, Bali, and Cesar and even got to wear a one-of-a-kind sheriff’s hat while he played with them.

