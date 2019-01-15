SC lawmakers introduce medical marijuana bill to the Statehouse Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lawmakers will meet to discuss medical marijuana in the Palmetto State on Tuesday.
The “Compassionate Care Act” would allow doctors to legally prescribe medical marijuana for some chronic conditions. Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort) and Rep. Peter McCoy (R-Charleston) spoke about their medical marijuana bills at a press conference after it was introduced on the State Senate floor.
Supporters say a benchmark research poll shows 72 percent of South Carolinians support medical marijuana. Others argue against it saying CBD oil is already legal in the state so there’s no need for medical marijuana.
You can watch the full press conference here:
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.