SC ranks among states with most racial progress, study says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina has been named among states with the most racial progress, according to a new study.
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner and 58 percent of Americans saying increased diversity makes the U.S. a better place, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2019′s States with the Most Racial Progress.
To measure America’s progress in harmonizing racial groups, WalletHub measured the gaps between blacks and whites across 22 key indicators of equality and integration in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The data set ranges from median annual income to standardized-test scores to voter turnout.
Most racially integrated states
1. New Mexico
2. West Virginia
3. Hawaii
4. Kentucky
5. Texas
6. Wyoming
7. Delaware
8. Arizona
9. Maryland
10. Georgia
States with the most racial progress
1. Wyoming
2. Texas
3. New Mexico
4. Georgia
5. Mississippi
6. New Jersey
7. South Carolina
8. Florida
9. Idaho
10. North Carolina
The District of Columbia has the lowest gap in home ownership rates between whites and blacks, at 13.41 percent. South Carolina was ranked among states with the lowest home ownership rate gap between blacks and whites.
To view the full report, visit the Wallethub website here.
