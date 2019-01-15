Seabrook Island could be next to ban plastic bags, joining 8 other coastal communities

SEABROOK ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Banning plastic bags has already been passed in several South Carolina coastal communities, and on Tuesday it will be discussed on Seabrook Island.
It's the first time the town will be discussing a ban on plastic bags and straws. It’s happening during the Ways and Means meeting. No final decisions will be made, because that has to be done by council.
It all comes as communities up and down the South Carolina coast are discussing and passing more and more bans on plastics.
Here are the places that have already established a plastic ban of some kind, some even added styrofoam as part of their ban.
- City of Charleston
- Folly Beach
- Isle of Palms
- Mount Pleasant
- Sullivan’s Island
- Beaufort
- Beaufort County
- Hilton Head
Seabrook Island joins the Town of James Island and the City of Georgetown as municipalities that are discussing banning plastics.
On James Island, they are one vote away from a plastic ban officially passing. And in Georgetown, Mayor Brendon Barber says they are surveying local businesses and the community before making anything official.
On the state level, Governor McMaster has supported legislation that would ban all these bans. We’ve reached out for a comment from his office on the progress of that legislation and his thoughts on these communities passing bans.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.