South Carolina is issuing February SNAP benefits early, DSS tells recipients to budget carefully

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services says they will be issuing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits for February early.
In an announcement made on Tuesday, SNAP recipients who received a benefit in January and are eligible for ongoing benefits in February will have their February benefits available on their EBT card Jan. 17, 2019. This will affect an estimated 231,000 households.
“This is not a bonus payment. SNAP recipients will not receive another benefit in February, even if the federal government reopens,” DSS advised. "Households are strongly encouraged to carefully plan and budget their benefits accordingly.
DSS has been instructed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to continue to accept and process new applications and recertifications as normal.
The majority of recipients whose SNAP benefits are due for recertification this month will not be included in the Jan. 17 issuances. Any SNAP recipient whose recertification is approved after Jan. 16 will receive their February benefits on their normal monthly issuance date in February.
All program rules, including verification of income, are not waived because of this early issuance process.
If SNAP participants have questions, they can contact their local office or call DSS Connect at 1-800-616-1309.
