Transformers’ Bumblebee making stops in Charleston area for tour

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Transformers' Bumblee will be making stops in the Lowcountry as part of the Autobot’s nationwide tour.
Kids will have the opportunity to high five, if they can jump high enough, the legendary, larger-than-life 9-foot Bumblebee at participating Walmart locations. It’s all in support of his new movie.
Walmart and Hasbro are sponsoring the interactive events as a free, family-friendly tour of 1,000 Walmart stores around the U.S.
“Bumblebee will sign autographs and take photos with kids – and one lucky attendee at each store will receive a specially-designed $5 gift card,” Walmart officials said.
Bumblebee will be visiting the following Walmart stores:
- Walmart, 9880 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC >> 10 a.m. – noon, Saturday, Jan. 19
- Walmart, 7400 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC >> 2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19
- Walmart, 4920 Centre Pointe Dr., North Charleston, SC >> 6 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19
- Walmart, 1231 Folly Road, Charleston, SC >> 10 a.m. – noon, Sunday, Jan. 20
- Walmart, 3951 W. Ashley Circle, Charleston, SC >> 2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20
- Walmart, 2110 Bells Highway, Walterboro, SC >> 6 – 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20
