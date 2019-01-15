Truck carrying $10 million worth of liquid meth seized by investigators in Georgia

COBB COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) - After raiding a Georgia auto repair shop, authorities seized enough liquid meth to make 600 pounds of crystal meth and arrested a man they say trafficked the drugs from Mexico.
Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office swarmed an auto repair shop in Marietta, GA, Friday. They say they found 150 pounds of liquid meth hidden within the gas tank of a tractor-trailer on the premises.
The owner of the repair shop, 45-year-old Roqulio Garcia was arrested. He is accused of smuggling the drugs from Mexico, and high-ranking law enforcement sources say he may have had plans to build a meth lab in the business.
The man’s son, Cristian Garcia, says his father is not a drug trafficker but simply a small business owner.
"How are they going to assume something if they don’t know exactly? What proof do they have? That’s why we got a lawyer to prove he’s innocent,” Cristian Garcia said. “He’s a good man, a hard working man.”
Sources say it’s not 100 percent definitive that Roqulio Garcia has ties to a drug cartel but did say there’s evidence he’s part of a “large-scale criminal organization” from Mexico.
Agents say the day prior to Roqulio Garcia’s arrest they watched the truck pull in and allegedly saw the 45-year-old offload the drugs.
Cristian Garcia says a customer dropped off the truck for repairs.
Investigators say 150 pounds of liquid meth would produce about 600 pounds of crystal meth. The drugs would have a street value of $10 million.
Sources say the investigation started last October.
