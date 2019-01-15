Video shows suspect removing mask following armed robbery at Lowcountry GameStop

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a GameStop in the Lowcountry and was caught on camera removing his mask and revealing his face following the crime.
It happened on Saturday at 7:28 p.m. when the Moncks Corner Police Department responded to the location on 505 N. Highway 52.
Employees said a man came into the store armed with a gun and demanded money.
A police report states the suspect pointed a gun, which the employees said did not look real, at the victims.
The suspect then forced the employees to the back of the store and locked them in the bathroom.
After getting cash the suspect fled on foot.
In addition, two customers walked in as the robbery was taking place and said the suspect raised his gun towards them and made a waving motion for them to leave.
The customers then called emergency dispatch and relayed information on what was happening and where the suspect had gone after the crime.
Police describe the suspect as a light skinned black male, 19 or 20 years old, 6′3″, with a thin build and was wearing a red hoodie jacket.
With the assistance of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit investigators recovered the gun and hoodie used in the robbery.
Detectives also recovered additional evidence and surveillance video of the store which not only showed the robbery but also showed the face of the suspect.
The video shows after the robbery, the suspect is seen walking towards the door and removing his mask, exposing his face to the camera.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 719-7930 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
