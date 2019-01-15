Warming up this week, major cool down next week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure building in over the next 24 hours will help to clear out the clouds and allow the temperatures to warm up a bit. Clouds will decrease today and a mostly sunny sky is expected tomorrow. Highs will go from the low 50s today to near 60 degrees tomorrow. Even warmer weather is expected to round out the work week and head into the weekend. High temperatures will close in on 70° by Saturday. There will be a weak disturbance that brings a few spotty showers Thursday night. Outside of that rain chance, the weather will remain dry through late Saturday. A very strong cold will move through the area Sunday bringing a decent round of rain, along with windy conditions. This wind will help to usher in the coldest air so far this Winter for Monday. Temperatures are likely to start out next week in the 20s!!!