Woman found with gunshot wound on Johns Island dies from injuries; foul play not suspected

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Investigators say a woman who was found on Johns Island with a gunshot wound has died from her injuries, and the wound appears to be self-inflicted.
Around noon on Tuesday, deputies responded to Backpen Road near Main Road for a report of a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The woman was then transported to a hospital with serious life threatening injuries.
“Detectives and crime scene investigators also responded to investigate the scene,” CCSO officials said."At this point, detectives do not have an indication of foul play."
The sheriff’s office says preliminary reports show that the wound was self inflicted.
“A firearm was located with the subject,” the sheriff’s office said."The female later succumbed to her injuries."
The coroner’s office is working with detectives on the case, and is an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111. .
