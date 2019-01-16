Autry Denson introduced as new CSU head football coach

"First and foremost, I want to thank God, the Lord, and Savior. I believe every day that He wakes me up for a purpose and that purpose is to live out loud, on fire, and for Him. That's what I try to do. I want to thank my family, my aunt who is here, and some adopted family members who played with my dad. I'd also like to thank my beautiful wife. She's my rock. I want to thank my four beautiful children - Autry III, Ashley, Asia, Elijah. I'd like to thank my former teammates, coaches, mentors, so many people who have come into my life. Everything I'm going to say, I'm the product of so many people who have taken the time to care for me.