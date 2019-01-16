Battling rare brain cancer, Cooper River Bridge Run director resigns

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Cooper River Bridge Run board of directors announced Wednesday morning that longtime bridge run director Julian Smith has resigned his position.
Smith had led and organized the race for more than 20 years.
“It is with deep sadness that last week the Cooper River Bridge Run Board of Directors received and accepted the resignation of our Race Director, Julian Smith,” the board said in a statement. " For more than 20 years, Julian has been our leader, our mentor and our friend; for this, the Board would like to express its profound sense of gratitude. Julian is a force of nature and his leadership will be missed by the entire Bridge Run family and community as he moves on to the next phase of his life and the inevitable challenges it will bring. It was unanimously agreed upon by the CRBR Board that Julian would be given the title of Race Director Emeritus. We wish Julian all the best and offer our eternal thanks for a career of unparalleled success pursued with uncommon wit, wisdom and grace."
Board of Directors Vice Chairman and Charleston city councilman Mike Seekings will immediately step in as race director. The race is scheduled for April 6, 2019.
Smith announced in October 2018 that he is fighting a rare brain cancer called Glioblastoma.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.