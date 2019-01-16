Charleston Co. treasurer asks tax penalties to be waived for federal workers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County treasurer is asking state legislators to pass an emergency bill which would delay any possible penalties against federal workers for missing Tuesday’s deadline to pay their real property taxes.
As it stands, the county treasurer can’t waive late penalties unless the resident can prove they tried to pay on time. The proposal would allow county treasurer Mary Tinkler to delay such penalties until the federal shutdown ends and workers receive their backpay.
Tinkler added in a Facebook post that Rep. Leon Stavrinakis and Rep. Peter McCoy will be filing a joint resolution Wednesday in the SC General Assembly to give county treasurers the authority to waive penalties for federal employees who have been affected by the shutdown.
