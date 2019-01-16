The Citadel Names Tony Grantham Defensive Coordinator

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Tony Grantham has been named the new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at The Citadel. The hire was announced by head coach Brent Thompson Tuesday morning.
Grantham joins the Bulldogs after spending the previous season coaching the outside linebackers at the United States Naval Academy.
Grantham spent the 2017 season as the defensive coordinator at Western Illinois where he guided a defense that ranked 22nd against the run, sixth in interceptions, 13th in takeaways, 23rd in sacks and 13th in tackles-for-loss.
Prior to his time at WIU, Grantham spent three seasons as the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Louisville where he worked alongside his brother, Todd. Tony helped the Cardinals win 26 games and make a bowl game all three seasons. Louisville finished in the top 20 in total defense in two of his three seasons and the Cardinals forced 81 turnovers over those three years.
Grantham also served two other stints at the Naval Academy, serving as the outside linebackers coach from 2008-13 and training the defensive line and linebackers from 2003-06. The 2013 Navy team was just the fifth in the program’s 132-year history of playing football to win at least nine games, beat Army and win a bowl game. The Navy defense held eight of its 13 opponents below their scoring average for the season.
He began his coaching at Eastern Illinois in 2000 before going to LSU to serve as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban.
Grantham graduated from Radford in 2000 with a degree in physical education.
Also on Tuesday, Thompson named Turner West the new special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator at The Citadel.
West comes to the lowcountry after spending the last season as the linebackers coach at Austin Peay. Prior to his time with the Governors, West spent four seasons as a defensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys.
While with the Cowboys, West worked with passing game coordinator/linebackers coach Matt Eberflus, where he assisted with the development of the linebackers. His star pupil during his time in Dallas was Sean Lee, one of the top linebackers in the NFL. In 2016, Lee recorded career highs with 174 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He was named All-Pro and earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod.
Prior to his time with the Cowboys, West spent two years as a graduate assistant working with the quarterbacks and wide receivers at Middle Tennessee.
West began his coaching career as an intern at UAB in 2010 before going on to spend one season as a volunteer assistant at Samford.
West played wide receiver at Memphis from 2006-10 for his father, head coach Tommy West. He received his degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2010.