Clemson Announces 2019 Football Schedule

Following an open date, the Tigers will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 12, when they play host to the Florida State Seminoles. Clemson is currently riding a four-game winning streak against the Seminoles, holding the distinction as the only ACC program ever to defeat Florida State in four consecutive seasons. After losing its first seven home games in its series with Florida State, Clemson has since won seven of its last eight home contests against the Seminoles dating back to 2003.