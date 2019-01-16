Deputies searching for a man accused of shoplifting a Lowcountry gas station

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown Count Sheriff’s office is seeking the publics' help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a Lowcountry gas station.
Deputies say a Hispanic male entered a Circle K conveince store on Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet and stole cartons of Newport cigarettes.
The surveillance video showed the man asking the cashier for two cartons of cigarettes and once the cashier brings them he asked for another pack.
When the cashier turns to get the additional pack of cigarettes, the man grabs the cartons off the cash register and proceeds to walk out of the store, the police report states.
Investigators added the cashier yelled for him to stop but he replies “Call the cops. I’m sorry”.
The man was driving a small SUV painted in a camouflage pattern, deputies say.
If anyone has information about this shoplifting incident, contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
