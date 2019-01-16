Family fight over finances leads to SC woman stabbing relative at home, sheriff’s department says

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Gaston woman has been charged with multiple crimes after a family fight over money turned into a stabbing inside of their home.
Stacy Lynn Chasteen, 46, has been charged with attempted murder and using a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
“Based on the interviews investigators conducted on the scene, this all began as a family argument over finances,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives determined Chasteen stabbed one of her adult family members after the argument turned physical inside her home on Woodcrest Lane.”
A deputy detained Chasteen after encountering her on his way to the scene after the incident, Koon said. She was arrested a short time later after agreeing to speak with investigators.
The family member was transported to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound in the upper body. Deputies say the family member is expected to make a full recovery.
Chasteen is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while she awaits a bond hearing.
