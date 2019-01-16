FDA recalls several brands of dry dog food following toxicity reports

By John Deike | January 15, 2019 at 11:00 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 4:01 AM

NORTHEAST OHIO, OH (WOIO) - The FDA has recalled several brands of dry dog food, and is alerting dog owners and veterinary professionals alike.

The recall was issued after the FDA received complaints that the dogs consuming the potentially tainted food experienced vitamin D toxicity.

Experts say symptoms can include drooling, vomiting, lethargy and loss of appetite.

The list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA include:

The recalled products were sold nationwide.

