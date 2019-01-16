Finally sunshine! Next up: warmer weather.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure building into the Lowcountry will result in more sunshine and warmer temperatures over the next several days. A very weak disturbance will move through Thursday night bringing a slight chance of a shower. Otherwise, dry weather should remain in place through Saturday. A strong cold front will arrive late Saturday night and Sunday morning. A decent round of rain will move through the area Sunday morning but should quickly exit before lunchtime. The wind will shift from the southwest to the northwest ushering in much cooler weather behind the front. Temperatures will drop during the afternoon on Sunday and we’ll be chilly to begin next week.