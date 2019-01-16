‘Forgiveness is better:’ SC restaurant owner poses with man who robbed business

‘Forgiveness is better:’ SC restaurant owner poses with man who robbed business
“Forgiveness is better,” he wrote on his restaurant’s Facebook page. (Source: Kevin Scott)
By Tanita Gaither | January 16, 2019 at 3:33 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 3:51 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The man known as Mr. Seafood took to Facebook to show that despite his business being broken into, that won’t stop his compassionate spirit to forgive the man who committed the crime.

Kevin Scott, the owner of Mr. Seafood #1 in Columbia says his restaurant on Two Notch Road was broken into overnight on Jan. 13.

Unfortunately we got hit,Fortunately no one was hurt! WE WILL BE CLOSED TODAY!

Posted by Mr.Seafood#1 on Sunday, January 13, 2019

Just two days later, on Jan. 15, he met the person who stole from him and did what he had to do for closure.

“Forgiveness is better,” he wrote on his restaurant’s Facebook page.

FORGIVENESS IS BETTER🙏🏾 #closure

Posted by Mr.Seafood#1 on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

A number of people commented about Scott’s big heart and the power of forgiveness.

“It takes a special type of person to display this level of humility in a situation like this," one commenter said. "I pray many blessings and much success to you and your business. I wish the same to the young man, because through you he will learn defiance and what it takes to be earnest and hardworking; through you he has another chance to make the right choice.”

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.