‘Forgiveness is better:’ SC restaurant owner poses with man who robbed business

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The man known as Mr. Seafood took to Facebook to show that despite his business being broken into, that won’t stop his compassionate spirit to forgive the man who committed the crime.
Kevin Scott, the owner of Mr. Seafood #1 in Columbia says his restaurant on Two Notch Road was broken into overnight on Jan. 13.
Just two days later, on Jan. 15, he met the person who stole from him and did what he had to do for closure.
“Forgiveness is better,” he wrote on his restaurant’s Facebook page.
A number of people commented about Scott’s big heart and the power of forgiveness.
“It takes a special type of person to display this level of humility in a situation like this," one commenter said. "I pray many blessings and much success to you and your business. I wish the same to the young man, because through you he will learn defiance and what it takes to be earnest and hardworking; through you he has another chance to make the right choice.”
