Georgetown Police search for man accused of credit card fraud

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are searching for a 57-year-old man wanted for fraudulently using a credit card at several businesses.
Kenneth Earl Smalls is wanted on a charge of financial transaction card fraud, according to Georgetown Police.
The incidents, reported at several Georgetown businesses on Dec. 20.
Anyne with information on Smalls’s whereabouts is asked to contact detective Allen Morris at 843-545-4335 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
