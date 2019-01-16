Goose Creek Police find pool of blood after report of man pushing woman in vehicle

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department are seeking the public’s help for information after a pool of blood was found after a witness reported seeing a man force a woman into a car.
Authorities say it happened near the rear entrance of Beckstone Apartment near the Waters at St. James Apartments on 100 Comet Creek Lane around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
When officers got to the gate of the complex they found several blood splatters and a spot “where a large amount of blood was pooled.”
In addition, investigators found a broken piece of of jewelry, a denim belt loop and several clumps of dyed red hair around the pool of blood.
“There was also a large clump of the same hair with a rubber band around it approximately 6-7 feet from the blood pool,” GCPD investigators said in a report." Based on the amount of blood and obvious signs of an apparent struggle, I took several photographs of the incident location."
The caller told responding officers that he was awakened by a female subject screaming, and when he looked out his window he saw what appeared to be a black male throwing a black female into the passenger side of a newer model silver Chrysler sedan.
The witness reported that the vehicle was parked parallel to the rear gates with the front of the vehicle facing the woods.
The witness said the male subject then entered the driver’s side of the vehicle and left. The witness told officers he was unable to see the vehicle license plate.
"The incident may involve an unknown color Chrysler vehicle and a black female with red/fuchsia hair," GCPD officials said.
If you have any information you are urged to call the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Inv. Logan Wolfsen at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2338.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.