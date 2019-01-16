Gov. McMaster’s proposed raise for teachers isn’t enough, organization says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A state teacher organization is thanking Governor McMaster for recognizing that teachers need a pay raise, but says the proposal isn’t enough.
In a statement released late Tuesday night, SC for Ed says the 5 percent increase Gov. McMaster included in his executive budget doesn’t do enough for teachers just starting out.
They say starting teacher pay would only jump by about $1,600 annually. The average starting salary right now is $32,000.
According to the governor though, his proposal would put the average teacher’s salary at just over $53,000, slightly above the projected southeast average.
SC FOR ED is asking the governor to alter the budget to include a 10 percent pay raise for all educators and a $50 increase in base student costs.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.