Have you ever wanted to buy a Rainbow Row house? Now is your chance

“A beautifully restored historic residence with water views on Rainbow Row, the Inglis Arch House, circa 1787, is perfectly suited for every lifestyle,” the listing for 91 East Bay states. "Enter through the iron gate at the front of the home down a lantern lit covered walkway to the main entrance, which opens to a large entry hall with powder room and three different storage closets. The gracious dine in kitchen to the right of the entry hall is open and spacious. With double ovens, a large Wolf gas range, and generous island, it is ideal whether you are cooking for one or twenty, eating by the fireplace at breakfast, or with a few guests for less formal occasions.