Have you ever wanted to buy a Rainbow Row house? Now is your chance

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If you’ve ever wanted to live in luxury south of Broad on the peninsula, you have a chance if you have a large pile of money waiting to be spent.
Two houses on historic Rainbow Row are for sale. Listed by Handsome properties, 95 East Bay Street is on the market for $2.175 million while 91 and 91.5 East Bay Street come in at $5.499 million.
The latter has four beds, four full baths, two half baths and is 6,471 square feet while 95 East Bay, known as the Charles Pinckney House, has three beds, two full baths, one half bath and 3,128 square feet of living space.
“This historic home, considered valuable to the city and believed to have withstood the fire of 1778, stands out with a curvilinear gable roof, egg and dart molded cornices, and original wide plank heart pine floors throughout,” the listing on the Handsome properties website for 95 East Bay states. “The first floor has a charming kitchen with a swing door opening to the sitting room. The sitting room offers many original features including, painted cypress paneling, bookshelves and built-in cabinets with hand wrought HL hinges, early delft tile surrounding the fireplace, and a large bay window overlooking the manicured garden.”
Deborah Fisher is listed as the broker-in-charge for 95 East Bay while John Dunnan is the agent.
Fisher is also listed as the broker-in-charge for 91 and 91.5 East Bay.
“A beautifully restored historic residence with water views on Rainbow Row, the Inglis Arch House, circa 1787, is perfectly suited for every lifestyle,” the listing for 91 East Bay states. "Enter through the iron gate at the front of the home down a lantern lit covered walkway to the main entrance, which opens to a large entry hall with powder room and three different storage closets. The gracious dine in kitchen to the right of the entry hall is open and spacious. With double ovens, a large Wolf gas range, and generous island, it is ideal whether you are cooking for one or twenty, eating by the fireplace at breakfast, or with a few guests for less formal occasions.
