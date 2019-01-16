Makers of Budweiser team up with medical marijuana company to test cannabis-infused drinks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The makers of Budweiser are partnering with a medical marijuana company to research non-alcoholic drinks that are infused with cannabis.
According to a press release, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Tilray are each investing up to $50 million for the research project, which is limited to Canada. Decisions regarding the commercialization of the beverages, which would contain THC and CBD oils, will be made in the future.
Anheuser-Busch’s participation will be through its subsidiary, Labatt Breweries of Canada, the release stated.
“Labatt is committed to staying ahead of emerging consumer trends. As consumers in Canada explore THC and CBD-infused products, our innovative drive is matched only by our commitment to the highest standards of product quality and responsible marketing. We intend to develop a deeper understanding of non-alcohol beverages containing THC and CBD that will guide future decisions about potential commercial opportunities,” said Kyle Norrington, president of Labatt Breweries.
The move comes as the marijuana industry has flourished into a sophisticated, multimillion-dollar market that helps fund some state government programs, according to the Associated Press.
Recently, the first store to sell products containing CBD oils opened in Florence.
