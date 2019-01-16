McMaster budget proposes college tuition freeze for 2019-2020

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - – A section of Governor Henry McMaster’s 2019-2020 proposed Executive Budget attempts to put a stop to the rising cost of tuition for higher education in South Carolina.
McMaster announced his proposed budget on Monday, which includes an appropriation of $36 million in recurring funds for colleges and universities.
The proposal would increase funding for higher education institutions by six percent if the school does not increase in-state tuition and fees for the next academic year.
“This executive budget takes the first step toward reining in these rising costs by proposing a freeze on tuition and fees for in-state students at our state’s technical schools, colleges and universities for the 2019-2020 academic year,” McMaster said in a cover letter included with his proposed budget.
South Carolina has seen significant increases in tuition in recent years.
The College of Charleston, for example, has increased tuition by nearly 43 percent since the 2008-2009 academic year, according to data from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
During that same 10-year period, The Citadel has increased tuition costs by almost 50 percent, while the University of South Carolina has increased tuition by about 39 percent.
According to a spokesperson from the governor’s office, the tuition freeze would only apply to academic fees, meaning it would not include other costs like housing or food.
McMaster’s budget proposal is the first step in a long process to finalize the state budget. Next, Ways and Means subcommittees will begin formal deliberations.
The budget deadline is July 1.
You can view the governor’s complete Executive Budget here.
