Michael Strahan offers dinner to Clemson football team after White House fast food feast

NEW YORK (WIS) - Former Super Bowl world champion and current TV host Michael Strahan knows about White House visits.
The former New York Giant and current Good Morning America and GMA Day host said on the show Tuesday - one day after the Clemson football team visited the White House and were treated to fast food at President Donald Trump’s own personal expense - said he’d like to treat the Tigers to a real meal.
“I would like to invite the Clemson Tigers football team here (to the GMA set) for a great meal,” Strahan said on Tuesday. “Whoever can make it - we’ll have lobster.”
President Trump made the fast food announcement on Monday as he headed to New Orleans for a speech. Many of the Clemson Tigers said they enjoyed the dinner and the visit with the president.
Strahan said the meal would be on his own dime, of course.
Strahan isn’t the only person who has told the Tigers they will be celebrated with a more suitable dinner. Rapper Quavo, of the Migos, also tweeted an invite to the Tigers.
The president paid for the food because many of the White House kitchen staff are furloughed due to the ongoing partial government shutdown. The Washington Post says the approximate cost of the food was less than $3,000.
The president, who has always been a fan of fast food, was pleased with the meal and thought the players loved it.
The Tigers have urged fans and others to not make their appearance political.
