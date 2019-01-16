Need for teachers increased in SC school districts

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - School districts in South Carolina are experiencing a need for teachers.
According to a new study from the Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement (CERRA), teacher vacancies for the start of 2018-2019 school year have increased by 16 percent.
Districts in the Lowcountry region reported 20 percent of all vacancies and 18 percent of teaching positions for the school year.
Although most were filled before the school year began, school districts in the state agree that it’s becoming harder to fill teaching positions.
William Bowman Jr. is a school board member with the Colleton County School District.
He said the issue with teacher shortages are state-wide and low salaries are partially to blame.
“The pay isn’t there. A lot of teachers feel like we’re not getting paid enough to do this,” Bowman said.
Berkeley County school officials have raised their employees’ pay by two percent. They have also looked into hiring alternative educators for the teacher shortage.
For school districts like Dorchester County that aren’t facing severe teacher shortages, DD2 is starting their teacher recruitment process earlier this year.
School districts attribute the shortage to teachers who are leaving the profession or retiring. Officials say that the number of students graduating in education is also decreasing.
