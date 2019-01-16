Patriots Point executive director to retire in June after nine years

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Patriots Point Development Authority announced the executive director will retire this summer after nine years of service.
PPDA executive director Mac Burdette will retire effectively on June 30 after being selected to lead the naval museum in 2010.
Under his leadership, the agency and its board of directors drafted a long-term business plan that resulted in record-breaking attendance at the museum in 2018 and negotiated a 99-year lease to govern the future development of 60-acres of land that will fund the restoration of Patriots Point’s aging warships for future generations.
“I am exceedingly proud and appreciative of all of the employees and volunteers with whom I have served these past nine years," Burdett said. "They are among the finest individuals I have known.”
Prior to working at Patriots Point, Burdett served 25 years as the city administrator for the town of Mount Pleasant. He also retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as a Colonel in 2003.
