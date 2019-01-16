Police: 2 charged after stolen car crashes into Mt. Pleasant power pole

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Police have charged two people after a stolen car crashed into a power pole in Mt. Pleasant early Wednesday morning that sparked a two-hour search for suspects and closed Hwy 17 north.
Both people are facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle but have not been named yet.
Officers arrived at the scene around 5:15 a.m. on Hwy 17 near Stockade Lane to find the car empty after it crashed. The car came back stolen and they used K-9s to look for the people.
Photos showed a pole on the ground with glass scattered on Highway 17. A white four-door car was also off the road before it was towed away.
It’s unknown at this time whether anyone was injured. Multiple patrol cars are on scene along with a firetruck diverted traffic in the area of Highway 17 North before it was reopened around 7:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
