Police: 2 charged after stolen car crashes into Mt. Pleasant power pole

VIDEO: Police searching for suspects after stolen car crashes into Mt. Pleasant power pole
By Live 5 News Web Staff | January 16, 2019 at 6:10 AM EST - Updated January 16 at 7:41 AM

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Police have charged two people after a stolen car crashed into a power pole in Mt. Pleasant early Wednesday morning that sparked a two-hour search for suspects and closed Hwy 17 north.

Both people are facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle but have not been named yet.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:15 a.m. on Hwy 17 near Stockade Lane to find the car empty after it crashed. The car came back stolen and they used K-9s to look for the people.

Photos showed a pole on the ground with glass scattered on Highway 17. A white four-door car was also off the road before it was towed away.

It’s unknown at this time whether anyone was injured. Multiple patrol cars are on scene along with a firetruck diverted traffic in the area of Highway 17 North before it was reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Alissa Holmes - Live 5 News Police are searching for suspects after a stolen car crashed into a power pole in Mt. Pleasant. Police have blocked off multiple lanes >>> https://bit.ly/2TQUmR3

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.