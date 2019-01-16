Police investigating burglary at MS McDonalds; witnesses say man seen running down road with food on dolly

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a business burglary that happened at McDonalds on State Street.
According to Cpl. Colendula Green, the burglary happened at 3:56 a.m. at 1010 N. State Street.
Sgt. Holmes says that the suspect stole the cash register and food items.
The employee told us that she and her boss were coming in for work when they saw a man running out of the office and out the back door of the business.
The man was pushing a dolly with boxes of food from the freezer. He was running down the street.
When he saw the employee and her boss, he jumped into a nearby car and left the food on the dolly in the street.
