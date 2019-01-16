Police searching for suspects after stolen car crashes into Mt. Pleasant power pole

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Police are looking for suspects after a stolen car crashed into a power pole Wednesday morning in Mount Pleasant.
When officers arrived at the scene around 5:15 a.m. on Hwy 17 near Stockade Lane, the car came back stolen and they are looking for possible suspects in the area, according to police spokesman Chip Googe.
Photos show a pole on the ground with glass scattered on Highway 17. A white four-door car was also off the road before it was towed away.
It’s unknown at this time whether anyone was injured. Multiple patrol cars are on scene along with a firetruck diverting traffic in the area of Highway 17 North. A K-9 unit was also brought out to start a search.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.